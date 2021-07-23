OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading 2.9% Higher

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.05 and last traded at $46.05. 139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 103,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $696.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,001. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 37,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

