OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

