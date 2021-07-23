Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,144 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $21,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.31. The company had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.04 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

