Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $19,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $49.09. 6,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,753. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

