Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $56,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,724. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

