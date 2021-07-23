Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $477.92. 2,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.18 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

