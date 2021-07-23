Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 389 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $18,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,853,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,078. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.20. 2,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,616. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.55 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

