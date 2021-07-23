Oppenheimer Cuts Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target to $18.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 126.42% from the company’s previous close.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of MCRB traded down $12.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.95. 13,321,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,646. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $728.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 3.93.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after buying an additional 175,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after buying an additional 126,515 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after buying an additional 1,002,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 1,301,109 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

