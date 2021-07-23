Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $22.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $22.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.26 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

Shares of BIIB opened at $326.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Biogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

