Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $313,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. Socorro Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Ball by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 99,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,560,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Ball by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE BLL opened at $81.73 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $72.52 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.