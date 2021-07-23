Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Anthem worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 263,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,631,000 after buying an additional 79,172 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Anthem by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,100,000 after purchasing an additional 47,102 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,296,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $384.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.24. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.