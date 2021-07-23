Optimal Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $82.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

