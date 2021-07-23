Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.17.

OGN stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $63,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $115,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

