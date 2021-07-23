OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 137.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $60.36 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIDS. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

