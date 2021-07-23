Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of OVV opened at $27.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.91.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

