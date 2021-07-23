Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.50.

TSE OVV opened at C$34.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. The company has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.15. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$9.07 and a 12-month high of C$40.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.70.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

