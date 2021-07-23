Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $89.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:OC traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.00. 4,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Owens Corning by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,141 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $196,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,690,000 after acquiring an additional 436,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

