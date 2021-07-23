Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $35.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 459,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,485. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.22. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,511 shares of company stock worth $4,953,795. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 41,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

