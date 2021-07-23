Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OXINF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OXINF opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.16. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

