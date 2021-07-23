PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:PAE opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. PAE has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.31.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $748.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.51 million. PAE had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PAE will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAE stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

