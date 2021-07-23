Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Trading Down 2.5%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $389.11 and last traded at $390.99. Approximately 35,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 921,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.73.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $358,841,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $89,061,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.