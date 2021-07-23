Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 132,386 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1,259.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,386 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,561,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $82.17. 33,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $73.97 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

