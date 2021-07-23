Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 859.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 16.9% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,613,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 19.1% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,062,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170,372 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Atlassian by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.81.

Shares of TEAM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -76.68, a PEG ratio of 336.06 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $275.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.79.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

