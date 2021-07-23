Paloma Partners Management Co Has $15.69 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in Intel by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Shares of INTC traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,948,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

