Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 27,514 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 155.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,514 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Nucor by 19,364.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 79,589 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of NUE traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,496. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.24.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

