Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 3,167 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,034 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.92. The stock had a trading volume of 53,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

