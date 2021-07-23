Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 263.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.08% of Macy’s worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $139,207,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,153 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. 132,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,957,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

