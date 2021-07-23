Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 645,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000.

TB SA Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 113,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

