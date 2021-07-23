Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 215 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 814,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,609,106. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.