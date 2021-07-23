Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,045,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.3% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.33. The stock had a trading volume of 114,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,561. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.96. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

