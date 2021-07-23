Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. 245,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,188,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

