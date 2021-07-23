Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

NYSE:HD traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.96. 134,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,604. The stock has a market cap of $352.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

