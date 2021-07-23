Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,150,652. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $251.32 and a 52 week high of $365.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

