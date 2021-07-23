Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after buying an additional 54,881 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 56,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

