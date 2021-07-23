PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $264.72 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for about $13.29 or 0.00040598 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00050160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.22 or 0.00889791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 199,626,324 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

