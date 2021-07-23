Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. Paragon Shipping shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 10,102 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.

About Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF)

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

