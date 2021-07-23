Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,427 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 1,096.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 582,137 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,640,000 after acquiring an additional 515,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 973.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 375,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after acquiring an additional 281,198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $38.93 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

