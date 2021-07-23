Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 142,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,327,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,882. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

