PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 7% Higher

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.35. 19,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,368,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PBF Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

