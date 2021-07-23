PDT Partners LLC Invests $114,000 in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $9.08 on Friday. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

