Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Gap Up to $17.51

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $18.20. Penn Virginia shares last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 2,657 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVAC. Truist upped their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $675.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.55.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. Research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

