PEPS Coin Reaches Market Cap of $176,034.24 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $176,034.24 and approximately $17.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00098278 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,801,588 coins and its circulating supply is 45,561,411 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.