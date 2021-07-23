PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.200-$6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $214.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.74.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.75.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.