Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc Sells 176,378 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 176,378 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $821,921.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pcp Managers Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $399,753.64.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 244,570 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $904,909.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $333,439.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $4.55 on Friday. Performant Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $251.39 million, a P/E ratio of 117.25 and a beta of -0.77.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFMT. Craig Hallum began coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

