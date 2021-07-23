Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 120.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.32.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,744,433. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET stock opened at $373.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $378.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

