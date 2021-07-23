Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Aptiv by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $6,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $154.49 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

