Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 184 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after buying an additional 320,339 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

PM stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,017. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

