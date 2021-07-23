Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $236,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Qorvo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Qorvo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $191.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.31 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

