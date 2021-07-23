Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Liberty Global by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834,739 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,841,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 53.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,973,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after buying an additional 1,391,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after buying an additional 1,131,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK opened at $26.04 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.03.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.