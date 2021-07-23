Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of FINX opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.12. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.87.

